A man was placed on $200,000 bail after being charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on a woman.
She was allegedly struck on her forehead with an object during an argument.
The 53-year-old man appeared virtually before Sangre Grande magistrate Cheron Raphael on Monday and was placed on the bail. As part of his bail conditions, he was ordered to stay 100 feet away from the woman and have no communication with her directly or indirectly, a post on the police’s social media page stated.
According to a police report, on Saturday, a woman and a man had an argument, during which it was alleged that the man struck the woman with an object, which resulted in her sustaining injuries to her forehead.
Constable Ramsaran of the Eastern Division Gender-Based Violence Unit conducted an investigation into the matter, and the man was arrested on the same day.
The accused is expected to reappear at the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court on April 29.
Investigations were supervised by acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and Insp Bacchus of the Gender-Based Violence Unit.