The body of murdered security officer, Kimraj Jagessar on the scene of yesterday's murder/robbery at a small shop at the corner of the Valencia Old Road and San Pablo Trace, Valencia

Photo: GYASI GONZALES

Police have arrested five additional suspects in connection with the robbery and murder of Kimraj Jagessar outside a mini mart on the Valencia Old Road on Thursday.

Seven suspected were held.

The additional suspects are three 21-year-olds, two from Valencia, and one from Marabella, as well as a 22-year-old from Depeza Trace, Valencia.

Three guns have been seized and a vehicle recovered.

At around 7 pm on Thursday a party of officers from the Northern Division conducted investigations into the robbery and homicide.

The officers received information which led them to Gill Street Valencia where a 22-year-old woman was arrested and taken to the Valencia Police Post.

Other Units involved in the arrest and investigations are the Special Intelligence Unit, Eastern Division, Northern Division Task Force-East (NDTF-E), Multi-Operational Police Section (MOPS), and the Air Support Unit.

