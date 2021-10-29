Police have arrested five additional suspects in connection with the robbery and murder of Kimraj Jagessar outside a mini mart on the Valencia Old Road on Thursday.
Seven suspected were held.
The additional suspects are three 21-year-olds, two from Valencia, and one from Marabella, as well as a 22-year-old from Depeza Trace, Valencia.
Three guns have been seized and a vehicle recovered.
At around 7 pm on Thursday a party of officers from the Northern Division conducted investigations into the robbery and homicide.
The officers received information which led them to Gill Street Valencia where a 22-year-old woman was arrested and taken to the Valencia Police Post.
Other Units involved in the arrest and investigations are the Special Intelligence Unit, Eastern Division, Northern Division Task Force-East (NDTF-E), Multi-Operational Police Section (MOPS), and the Air Support Unit.