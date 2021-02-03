Two suspects in the Andrea Bharatt kidnapping were released from custody without charges on Wednesday.
This according to defence attorney Fareed Ali, who said that a woman was among the three still in custody.
In a statement, Ali said that two men, ages 20 and 26, who were arrested on Sunday January by a team of Special Operations Response Team (SORT) officers and detained at the Arima Police Station were released from police custody on Wednesday.
The two are from the Arima district. One is unemployed and the other a PH taxi driver, said Ali.
He said police, in examining the phone records of one of the male suspects, located a woman who was possession of an item that allegedly belonged to Bharatt.
The woman was arrested on Sunday and remains in custody.
The questioning of the woman led to the arrest of a man, said Ali.
Of the six persons held, one died on Monday, but the death of this suspect, Andrew Morris, only became known in a police press release on Wednesday evening.
Another is in hospital, purported being treated for injuries while attempting to escape the police.
Ali said he is also representing the woman.
Wednesday made it six days since anyone has seen Bharatt, a clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court.
An extensive search has been carried out in the forests around Sangre Grande involving police officers, soldiers and volunteers. Nothing has been found.
Last Friday, Bharatt got into a taxi at King Street, Arima, with a co-worker.
The taxi, a Nissan Versa, carried false "H" plates.
Bharatt and her friend were in the back seat. There was a man in the front passenger seat.
The friend dropped off shortly after at Cleaver Heights, Arima.
Bharatt never made it to her home at 110 Arima Old Road, Arima, where she lived with her father Randolph.
He called his daughter’s phone but a man answered saying she was not available.
The father pleaded to hear his child’s voice but the man responded, “This is about money. If you don’t pay the ransom I will cut off your daughter’s ears and send it to you.”
An investigation led to the arrests of suspects.
One of the men has been charged with 70 offences including rape, kidnapping and false imprisonment.
More than 40 of those charges are pending but he was out on bail.