Bandits in Morvant assaulted and robbed a 54-year-old woman of everything she had on her on Tuesday evening, including a bottle of pepper sauce.

The woman told police that she had just completed sales at a Lotto booth, on Lady Young Avenue in Morvant, when at about 6.17 p.m., a white Nissan AD Wagon pulled up in front of her.

Two masked men exited the vehicle, one holding a firearm.

The suspects assaulted the woman and relieved her of her bags which contained a lunch flask, a bottle of pepper sauce, a hand towel, pens, and $50 in cash.

They then returned to the vehicle which drove off.

The police were notified and a team of officers led by PC Lezama responded.

They were given descriptions of the two suspects and investigations are ongoing.

