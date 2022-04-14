A Couva man who was charged with breach of a protection order was fined $5,000.
The accused, who cannot be named due to his relationship with the victim, appeared before Magistrate Alexander Prince at the Couva Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
According to a police report, around 7.30 p.m. on February 13, there was an argument between the man and a woman. The man became angry, picked up a piece of iron, and then hit the woman on her arms.
She fell down a flight of stairs and sustained injuries to the left side of her body.
Investigations were conducted and the man was found to be in breach of a protection order.
The 35-year-old man was arrested and charged by WPC Gransam on April 7.