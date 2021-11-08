crime tape

A WOMAN and her brother in law were chopped to death last night. Two other family members were also wounded.

Police believe a land dispute may have led to the brutal attacks.

Monica Jagroop, 35 and Antero McQueen, 52 were killed at Farmers Road, School Trace, New Grant. They two were also neighbours.

Around 10.50 p.m. a relative called out to McQueen and his wife Indra Jagroop and they came out from their home. He approached them and chopped McQueen on the neck. Indra ran to help and was chopped on her shoulder and face. Her left hand was also severed.

Manickchand Jagroop, the father of the sisters, heard the commotion and came outside his house located across the road. The 72-year-old was chopped on the side of his face.

The attacker then made his way to Monica’s house where he chopped her several times about her body before fleeing the scene.

Police are searching for a 33-year-old suspect.

