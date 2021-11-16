AT 5 p.m. today, Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams will deliver her ruling on whether leave should be granted to a Tobago woman to pursue judicial review proceedings against the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) over its report that led to the creation of three new electoral districts in Tobago.
The judge indicated this yesterday evening following submissions by attorneys for June Jack-McKenzie, the EBC and the Office of the Attorney General.
Jack-McKenzie was already granted leave by Justice Carol Gobin on October 18, and had agreed to hold a rolled-up hearing and issued directions for the filing of written submissions. Justice Gobin had indicated she would have been giving her final ruling on November 22.
However, things took a different turn after the judge proceeded on two weeks’ vacation leave, to return to duty the same day the judgment was to be delivered.
Attorneys for the Office of the Attorney General, as an interested party, subsequently filed an application on a preliminary issue.
Given that the judge was on vacation leave at the time, she held discussions with the case management committee which in turn docketed the matter before Justice Quinlan-Williams.
Last week, the matter was called before the judge, who proceeded to set aside Justice Gobin’s previous orders and set the matter for hearing on Monday, to decide if leave should be granted to Jack-McKenzie even though it already was by the previous judge.
At yesterday’s hearing, attorneys for Jack-McKenzie submitted that some of the methodology used by the EBC to determine the new districts was outside of its statutory powers.
Therefore, Jack-McKenzie is seeking to have the court make a declaration that the EBC’s consideration of “community fragmentation and ensuring they were not divided” in arriving at the new districts was unlawful, voided and the report should be quashed.
However, Senior Counsel Deborah Peake, who is leading the case for the EBC, said Jack-McKenzie’s application for leave should be dismissed since it had no realistic prospect of success.
Another reason why the application should be dismissed, she said, was on the issue of delay.
The attorney pointed out that the Commission’s report, dated August 30, was debated and approved in the House of Representatives in mid-September and, on October 6, the Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) announced the election date as December 6. But while Jack-McKenzie knew all along what was stated in the report, she did not move to have it challenged in court until October 15.
“No candidate, political party or any of the 51,000 people entitled to vote have even come forward to support this application,” said Peake.
Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes adopted most of Peake’s submissions, pointing out that while Jack-McKenzie in her application stated she was not challenging the election itself, this was precisely what she was doing by seeking to have the court quash the EBC’s report.
If the court were to do so, then the election would not be able to proceed, he said.
Mendes added that if Jack-McKenzie had any concern with the report, what she had to do was wait until the election is over and then challenge it by way of a representation petition.