A hairdresser faced a magistrate on Monday after she struck her husband on the head with a glass bottle.
The 41-year-old of Chaguanas appeared before Chaguanas senior magistrate Adrian Darmanie charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm. She was reprimanded and discharged, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
It added that, according to police reports, around 12.10 p.m. on March 28, a man was at a friend’s home at Xavier Street, Chaguanas, when his wife entered the premises and struck him with a glass bottle to his head.
The Gender-Based Violence Unit conducted an investigation into the matter, which resulted in the woman’s arrest. She was charged with assault on October 10 by constable Yorke.
The investigation was supervised by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, Acting ASP Bridglal, Insp Hospedales and Acting Cpl Jagroop.