A woman was charged by fraud squad officers after she allegedly submitted a fake job letter to the judiciary.
Desriann Prince, 40, of La Romaine was charged with forgery of a job letter, uttering of a forged job letter and obtaining money by false pretences.
She was placed on $75,000 bail by a justice of the peace.
According to reports, on July 14 the accused allegedly submitted a job letter to the Human Resource Management Unit of the Judiciary. The document was sent for verification and was allegedly found to be false. A report was made and a team of officers from the Fraud Squad, Southern Division mounted an investigation.
She was arrested on December 13 in connection with the matter.
Prince is expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate on January 25, 2023.
The investigations were coordinated by Supt Reuben and ASP Samuel, supervised by acting Insp Seepersad and conducted by acting corporal Lewis and constables Williams, Geoffry and Ali.
Prince was charged with the offences on December 14, by officers of the Southern Division Fraud Squad.