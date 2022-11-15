A woman charged with beating her husband and threatening to kill him was placed on $10,000 bail on Monday.
The 57-year-old from Gasparillo, faced San Fernando magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh, charged with assault by beating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threats to kill.
She was granted the bail with a surety, referred to Alcoholics Anonymous and is to report to the Gasparillo police station once per week, a post to the police's social media page stated.
She is scheduled to re-appear in court on December 15.
It was around 2.15 p.m. on November 13, a 63-year-old-man was seated in the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle, in the vicinity of Bay Road, Junction, Vistabella, when his wife approached the vehicle. She allegedly struck him several times about his head and face with her fists, the police's post said.
Also, around 4 p.m. on the same date, the victim was at home with the woman when an argument ensued. The woman got angry and allegedly dealt him several blows to his back and face, and she also allegedly made threats to kill him.
A report was made to the Gasparillo police station and the woman was arrested and charged on the same day.
Investigations were supervised by Acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, Inspector Ramphall and Sgt Banwarie.