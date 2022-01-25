A 33-year-old mother who allegedly attempted to hit a child with a bench was charged with the offence of charged with cruelty to a child.
The unemployed woman was granted $60,000 bail with a surety by Justice of the Peace Stephen Young on January 22.
A police report said that a relative of the victim stated that on January 12 the victim was at home with her mother.
The mother allegedly became upset when the child told her father that she had not eaten for two days.
The woman allegedly grabbed the girl by her neck causing bruises.
She then allegedly attempted to hit the child with a bench which resulted in the child sustaining bruises on her hand.
PC Kiel Castle of the Child Protection Unit in the North Eastern Division investigated and arrested the woman.
Investigations were supervised by W/Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Roberts, Insp Lopez, Sgt Banwarie and W/Cpl Peters-Wilson.
The accused is scheduled for a hearing appear before a Port-of-Spain magistrate on February 11.