Asha Samaroo

Asha Samaroo is expected to face a magistrate for allegedly faking her kidnapping.

Samaroo, 28 of Ivory Lane, KP Lands, Valencia was charged with wasteful employment of police time.

It is alleged that Samaroo made arrangements to meet a 29-year-old man on April 13 in Aranguez to return his gold jewellery to him, a post to the police's social media page stated.

The man and the woman were parked in separate vehicles along Abdool-Young Road, Aranguez, when the man exited his vehicle and made his way to a Tiida vehicle driven by the woman. As he neared her vehicle, two men approached her. One allegedly grabbed her hand, entered the Tiida with her and drove off in an unknown direction.

The man who witnessed the incident, called the police. He was interviewed by them and officers also called the woman’s relatives and followed certain leads during the investigation.

Samaroo visited the Barataria police station around 3.40 p.m. the following day where she allegedly reported that she escaped her kidnappers. She was interviewed but her statements appeared inconsistent. She then allegedly revealed that she sold the jewellery days before and the two men who she reported kidnapped her were her associates and were paid to stage a kidnapping and robbery. The officers recovered the jewellery.

Samaroo is expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on Tuesday.

