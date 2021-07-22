A Sangre Grande woman was charged with murder, kidnapping and other offences and expected to appear before an Arima Magistrate on Wednesday.
Sumatie Arjoon, 45, also called Sumatie Ramroop, also called "Cindy", was charged with the murder of Kevon Francois, two offences of false imprisonment, two offences of kidnapping and one offence of wounding with intent.
Francois, 29, of Valencia, was chopped to death on March 6, at the Heights of Guanapo, Arima.
Another man - Shem Charles - was also charged on Saturday with the murder of Francois.
The investigation was supervised by ASP Douglas, Insp Hosein and W/Insp Sylvester.