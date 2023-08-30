A 20-year-old woman appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate, charged with the murder of Ghandi Ramlochan of Queens, New York.
Bridget Ramsumir of Endeavour Road, was charged with the offence and appeared before magistrate Duane Murray on Wednesday. The matter was adjourned to September 27.
Ghandi, 66, arrived in Trinidad on July 1, 2023, and was last seen alive by his relatives on July 2, in the company of a woman. A missing person’s report was made the next day when he failed to return home and calls to his cellular phone went unanswered. The victim’s remains were found inside a burnt car on July 3. A female suspect was arrested in connection with the matter on August 22.
Investigations were spearheaded by Supt Dhillpaul and supervised by ASP Persad and led by Sgt Bridgemohan, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three.