Chevelle Francis was expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday, charged with the murder of Stephanie Calbio.
Calbio, 34 of Upper Abbe Poujade Street, Carenage was stabbed several times on May 9. She soon after succumbed to her injuries.
Francis, 24, was charged by constable Mootie of the Homicide Bureau of Investigation (HBI) Region One, following advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC, a post to the police's social media page stated.
According to police reports, on May 9, Calbio was walking along the pavement at Abbe Poujade Street, Carenage when it is alleged that Francis whom she knew, walked alongside her and pushed her with her shoulder. A physical altercation began during which Calbio was stabbed several times on her back. Calbio was assisted and taken to the Carenage police station where she was then escorted by police officers to the St James Medical Complex. She was attended to but succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 11.45 am.
The suspect was arrested a short while after, the post stated.
Investigations were supervised by Snr Supt Singh, ASP Burnette and Insp Lynch, all of the HBI Region One office, with assistance from Legal Officer Insp Ashley Mongroo.