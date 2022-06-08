A woman arrested for an alleged on-line scam involving Nike clothing and two phones has been charged with larceny trick.
Lydia Deceia George, 27, of Tomaline Heights, Demerara Road, Wallerfield, Arima was granted $30,000 bail by a justice of the peace on Tuesday. She is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on June 30.
According to a police report, between June 25 and 30 2020, George allegedly led a man to believe that she was in a position to purchase two Nike trousers, a Nike t-shirt, and two XR iPhones. She was allegedly paid $6,265 for the items. They were to be purchased online and delivered to the man. It is alleged George failed to deliver the items as promised and failed to offer a refund to the victim.
A report was made to the Fraud Squad and an investigation was conducted. George was arrested on June 6 by officers of the Fraud Squad. She was charged by constable Kennedy.