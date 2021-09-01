A 53-year-old housekeeper was granted $75,000 bail with a surety or $15,000 cash alternative when she appeared before Magistrate Alexander Prince at the Couva Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with assaulting a 13-year-old boy in Couva.
Police said that on April 8 this year the boy told his father that their housekeeper pushed him down and assaulted him.
The boy’s father reported the incident to the Freeport Police Station and the case was forwarded to the Central Division’s Child Protection Unit (CPU).
On Sunday (August 29) the woman was arrested.
As part of bail conditions she was ordered to stay 200 metres from the boy and his home and to have no direct or indirect communication with him.
She is expected to re-appear in court on September 27.