Betty Mullins

A San Juan woman who allegedly attempted to shoplift groceries from a supermarket was arrested on Sunday. 

The suspect, Betty Mullins, 44, of Pickaxe Trace, was allegedly caught and detained by a security guard at Xtra Foods Supermarket, at Arima. 

Officers of the Arima Municipal Police were told by a security guard at the supermarket that Mullins woman took $990 worth of items and attempted to leave the store without paying.

WPC O’Connell arrested the woman and took her to the Arima Municipal Police Station.

Mullins was charged with the offence of larceny and on Monday appeared in a virtual hearing before Arima magistrate Avion Gill.

Mullins was granted $15,000 bail with a surety and the case was postponed to August 13.

