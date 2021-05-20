A person who attempted to rob a San Fernando woman was chased and beaten by the same woman.
The victim told police around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, she came into Port of Spain with her boyfriend, with the intent of selling her iPhone 11. The sale had been finalised on Facebook.
The couple met the suspect in the vicinity of KFC, on Independence Square.
The suspect then asked for them to go to George Street, to meet a technician for it to be examined.
The couple agreed, but at Nelson Street, the suspect grabbed the phone and ran towards the Priority Bus Route.
The woman gave chase, caught up with the suspect, and a struggle ensued.
A party of police officers rendered assistance and brought the woman and the suspect to Besson Street Police Station.