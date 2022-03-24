A Moruga woman was shot while driving near her home on Tuesday night.
Surita Aruna Deosaran, 36, of St Mary’s Village, Moruga Road, was shot in her neck and hospitalised in critical condition.
A police report said that at around 10.30 p.m., Deosaran was driving her grey Jeep Gladiator north along Moruga Road when a white Nissan Y-12 wagon drove up alongside the victim.
The occupants of the second vehicle opened fire and shot at Deosaran.
Deosaran lost control of her vehicle, which veered onto an embankment, then collided with a coconut tree and came to a stop.
Police were told that one of the occupants of the wagon approached Deosaran’s vehicle and continued firing in her direction.
The shooter then returned to the wagon which then sped off.
Moruga police officers Insp Santana, Sgt Ishmael, ERP and crime scene investigators responded.
Officers found the victim in a reclined position in her vehicle, with a gunshot wound to the right side of her neck.
Investigators retrieved a Glock 17 pistol fitted with a magazine and 18 rounds of live nine-millimetre ammunition, and CSI officers found two spent nine-millimetre casings on the roadway.
Deosaran was taken to San Fernando General Hospital in an Emergency Health Services ambulance and was expected to undergo surgery for the gunshot injury.
Police said that Deosaran was recently convicted of a gun-related charge in the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court.