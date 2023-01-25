A single mother of two said yesterday she stared death in the face as she recalled the trauma of being held up at gunpoint by three young men who robbed her of a KFC chicken order she was delivering to a house.
It was the second time this week that a KFC delivery driver has been robbed at gunpoint of cash, a cellphone and a meal.
The delivery driver thought she was going to die and begged the robbers to have mercy on her life, as one of them pointed a gun at her head when she took an order for delivery in Siparia on Monday night. This incident comes on the heels of the armed robbery of a KFC delivery driver at Mischier Road in Mayaro on Sunday night which involved four men wielding a gun, knives and a cutlass, police said.
Responding police officers shot and killed three of the suspects in a confrontation at an abandoned beach-front house at Church Road.
Two of the fatal shooting suspects were identified as Zackery Gilbert, 19, and Antonio St Rose, 21, both of Mayaro. Police have not yet released the identity of the third suspect.
The hunt is on for the fourth suspect who scaled a wall and escaped.
Less than 24 hours later, another delivery driver in Siparia was also held up and robbed.
Something fishy
In an interview with the Express yesterday, the victim spoke of the mental trauma she suffered at the hands of the bandits but returned to work because she had no choice as a single mother.
“I am at work right now but when I close my eyes I am seeing everything,” she said.
“I thought I was going to die. I told them I have nothing except my two children. I bend down my head bawling because they were pointing the gun towards my head. I was never robbed before ever,” she said.
The delivery driver said that she believed that the robbers “came to kill”.
Jerseys over their heads
“They could have shoot me and kill me one time. I know something was fishy when I saw one of the boys digging in his pockets for about four minutes. The other two had jerseys over their heads, only with their eyes showing,” she said.
The victim said a food order for a bucket of chicken and several side dishes totalling $220 was placed on Monday night by “a woman”.
She drove to the delivery address at Quarry Settlement number two in a silver Nissan March.
When she arrived there around 9.30 p.m., she realised it was a dead-end road, but drove in when she observed street lights and houses with lights on the roadway.
The delivery driver said at the end of the road, she stopped in front of a house which was lit and met three people, whom she described as “young boys”.
Two of them had jerseys wrapped around their heads with only their eyes visible.
Within moments the drop-off point turned into a crime scene.
“I find something was fishy when one of them was putting one of his hands in his pocket and all how he was not getting no money. I started to reverse to get out because it was a one-way road. I locked the doors and I wind up the glass. My car went down in a ditch. I started to bawl and then I saw two men came from behind the dead end with a gun. They were young boys. The one with the gun pointed it at the car glass straight at me. I started to bawl and duck down. I told them I have nothing, that I have two children to take care of. I blow the horn real hard,” she recalled.
“They opened the car door and took the company phone and the float. They took my money and the chicken. I had $300 on me and $100 float,” she said.
She believed there was never any intention to pay for the meal. The three bandits then ran into the bushes near the dead end.
The driver said she sped out of the street and minutes later she saw police officers and soldiers at Thompson Trace junction in Quarry Village.
“I flagged down the (police) jeep. There were soldiers with them. I told them I now got robbed. They told me to go straight to the police station and they were responding there now. I reached back at KFC around 9.45 p.m. and told them about it, and then I went to the police station and made a report.
Similar circumstances
“But when I got to the station and I asked a woman police officer if the police went to the scene, she said she did not know. The police later came to my house, and I carried them to the spot where it happened,” she said.
The victim added that she knew of two other drivers who were held up and robbed under similar circumstances.
The Express yesterday contacted the vice-president of KFC and Pizza Hut of Prestige Holdings, Roger Rambharose, who said he was aware of the two latest robberies of employees.
“Internally we are putting measures in place to ensure that our drivers are safe. We are very concerned about all of our employees. We want to ensure we safeguard all of our assets—people and otherwise,” said Rambharose.