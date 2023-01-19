Woman dies after ‘setting self on fire’
Susan Mohammed
Police are probing the death of a mother of three who they were told set herself on fire last week.
Maryann Abdool, 27, of Indian Trail, died on Tuesday at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Last month, Abdool was treated at the Couva District Health Facility for an injury to her head.
An initial police report on the incident stated that WPC Laloo and PC Padarath responded to the report in the early hours of January 8 which was relayed to them by officials of the Couva District Health Facility.
The officers met with a medical official who stated that around 12 a.m. a close male relative, also of Indian Trail, brought Abdool to the Couva District Health Facility.
The man told police officers that he and Abdool had an argument.
He reported that she threw gasoline on herself, and then set herself on fire.
The medical official told officers that she was listed in critical condition.
Abdool was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where she died.
An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.
The close male relative has not been detained by police. On Wednesday, when the Express visited the house where Abdool last lived no one was there.
A neighbour, Theresa Fitzpatrick, said she and other residents in the community were mourning the loss of Abdool, who moved into the area a few months earlier.
Fitzpatrick said that she did not know Abdool well as they spoke only briefly when she wanted to borrow an item to cook, but remembered her as a friendly and respectful person.
The neighbour said that Abdool’s last child, who turned one year old on December 23, resided with her.
Fitzpatrick said, “I am still sad. I do not like what happen at all. But I must tell young ladies, when you have someone living, friending, whatever, please do not tolerate this type of treatment. Come out, come out.”
Another neighbour, also a young woman, said she was so angry that Abdool stayed in what she described as a less than ideal living situation.
“This is a big shock. I am broken even now. It is really hurting. It is not a nice situation. I do not know how her family is feeling,” the woman said.
Fitzpatrick said that in December, Abdool spoke to her saying that she was “leaving and not coming back”.
“Then I saw her in Couva and she had a plaster on her head. I was in a taxi with my mother in the vicinity of First Citizens Bank and she was over the road. She told me that she got a burst head. But then I saw her back here. When I saw her again, maybe two or three weeks later, she was kind of shy because she knew she told me she was not coming back,” said Fitzpatrick.
The neighbour appealed to parents, especially mothers, to take care of and ensure their daughters were educated.
“I am saying to parents, do not drive your children away. Firstly, educate your daughters so that they will not grow up to depend on men. Without an education, your daughters do not have anything and some of them end up on the streets. Please, insist they get an education. If they cannot learn anything, please encourage them to learn a trade, so they will not be going from man to man and begging for a bread,” she advised.
