A woman was killed in a crash on the highway in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Colleen Osbourne, 41, of Cedar Drive in Pleasantville.

The fatal crash occurred on the southbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway in the vicinity of Caroni.

An initial police report on the incident stated that Osbourne was driving a black Kia Sportage and was the only occupant in the vehicle.

At around 2.15 a.m. just before the Caroni overpass, the vehicle overturned several times and collided with the median.

She died at the scene of the crash.

Officers of the Highway Patrol Unit in Freeport, Chaguanas Police Station and Fire Services responded.

Police retrieved a driver’s permit for Osbourne which stated that the document expired on December 7, 2021.

The fatal road collision was recorded as 51 for the year, compared to the same number for last year.

