crash scene

A woman was killed in a hit and run collision in Couva on Friday morning.

Police said the victim's head and a limb were smashed upon impact of the high-speed collision.

It occurred before daybreak in the vicinity of Magnificent Mall near Deonarine Junction.

The victim was a pedestrian along Southern Main Road when she was hit by a vehicle at around 4.30 am.

The identity of the woman was not yet known, police said.

Residents heard the impact of the collision and contacted officers of the Couva police station who responded to the incident.

The body was removed to the San Fernando mortuary.

Anyone with information can contact police at 555, 999, crime stoppers at 800-TIPS, or send information to the police app.

