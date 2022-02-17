A 38-year-old woman narrowly escaped serious injury after gunmen opened fire on her on Tuesday night.
The victim told police that at about 10.30 p.m., she went to Jump Street, Demerara, Arima to deliver some items.
While waiting in her vehicle she was approached by a man not known to her.
The man pulled out a firearm and announced a hold-up, but while pointing the gun, the magazine fell out of the firearm.
The victim drove off and while doing so she heard a gunshot and saw a bullet hole on the right side of the car and the front windshield then shattered.
The suspect then fled the scene.
The victim drove to the Pinto police post and made a report.
Police visited the scene and one live round of 9mm ammunition as well as one spent shell were recovered.
