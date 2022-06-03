A woman is lucky to be alive after her Carnbee apartment was destroyed by fire yesterday, allegedly by a man she claims was physically abusive to her in the past when they lived together.
While police are in search of the man, the woman, who is now fearful for her life, told the Express a report to the police in Tobago only brought more pain.
The woman, who wished not to be named, said her ex-boyfriend has been stalking her for months despite their separation, and her suspicions were realised when she observed him at a local gas station.
“And I see him with a small gas jug filling it with gas, and I telling my friends he don’t have a wacker, he doesn’t have anything to use gas. I told my friends let us go. When we come up the road now, we see that my window was broken with a stone and bashed in,” the woman said.
She said a pipeline in the yard was broken and the door leading to her apartment was broken into. She, along with friends, visited the Shirvan Road and Crown Point Police Stations to make a report.
“We went down by the police station, we end up in Shirvan Road Police Station, we end up in Crown Point Police Station; Crown Point sent us back up to Shirvan, and that was a whole long night until 3 o’clock in the morning we come back here; when we reach back at the apartment, as I opened the door, is smoke, the apartment was on fire,” she said.
She said since separating from the man in January of this year, she has been continually stalked, and protection orders against him were not adhered to.
“I have made several reports as he continued to disobey the protection orders and he is not arrested and charged; this continues to be the situation. I have all my receipts,” she said.
She said to add insult to injury, she was ridiculed at the Shirvan Road Police Station while she attempted to make her report.
“I felt bad because at the end of the day, this is a serious matter and I come to tell the police about it and they were laughing, making joke out of it; it doesn’t make any sense to me, it doesn’t make any sense anymore.”