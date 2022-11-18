An elderly Fyzabad man was suspected to have been stabbed to death by a man he knew early on Friday morning.
Anthony Wilson, 63, of Forest Reserve, died in his home shortly after he and the suspect allegedly had an altercation.
Police said the suspect, who also lives in Fyzabad, and shared a close relationship with Wilson’s live-in caregiver, is on the run.
A police report said that at around 1.15 a.m. the caregiver, a 46-year-old woman, was in her apartment at the home of Wilson when she heard an argument ongoing in another apartment where Wilson resided.
The woman walked over to the apartment and saw Wilson and the suspect engaged in an argument, which escalated into a physical altercation.
She saw the suspect run off and when she went to Wilson she observed that he was unresponsive and injured from what appeared to be stab wounds.
She raised an alarm and officers of the Fyzabad Police Station responded as well as paramedics.
Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers of the South-Western Division Task Force, Emergency Response Patrols and Fyzabad station searched for the suspect without success.
Also responding to the crime scene were ASP Victor, W/Insp Taitt, Sgt Deonarine, Sgt Banmally, and detectives of the Homicide Division of Region III.