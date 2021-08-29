A Cunupia woman pleaded guilty before a magistrate to the offence of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
Nikita Nanan, 31, of Welcome Road, Cunupia, was fined $6,000 by senior Chaguanas magistrate Indar Jagroo.
Dwayne Baynes, 28, of Crown Trace, Enterprise, Chaguanas, was jointly charged with Nanan but he pleaded not guilty.
Baynes was granted $150,000 bail with a surety.
A police report said that at around 3.30 p.m. on August 26, members of the Central Division Task Force (CDTF) went to a house in Enterprise, Chaguanas.
Officers executed a search warrant at the home, which was occupied by a man and a woman.
Police said that during the search, officers found two clear plastic bags containing a white rock like substance laying on the bed in one of the bedrooms.
Further checks revealed the plastic bag contained a quantity of cocaine amounting to 41 grammes, the report said.
The man and woman were arrested and taken to the Chaguanas Police Station.
They were charged by PC Williams of the CDTF for the offence.
If Nanan fails to pay the fine she would serve one year with hard labour in prison.
Baynes' case was postponed to September 22.