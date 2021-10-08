crime tape

Police were also investigating the murder of a 20-year-old Moruga man who was fatally shot in Laventille yesterday in the presence of a 20-year-old woman and her baby.

Police reports stated that at about 3.30 p.m., Seth Brown of Petit Cafe Road was visiting a friend at a home along St John Street, when two masked men forced their way into the home.

Brown’s 20-year-old friend grabbed her nine-month-old and ran for safety.

The men shot Brown several times before fleeing.

Brown was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Recommended for you