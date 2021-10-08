Police were also investigating the murder of a 20-year-old Moruga man who was fatally shot in Laventille yesterday in the presence of a 20-year-old woman and her baby.
Police reports stated that at about 3.30 p.m., Seth Brown of Petit Cafe Road was visiting a friend at a home along St John Street, when two masked men forced their way into the home.
Brown’s 20-year-old friend grabbed her nine-month-old and ran for safety.
The men shot Brown several times before fleeing.
Brown was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.