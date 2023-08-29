The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is calling on citizens to adhere to the various road traffic laws and rules following the deaths of three people in road traffic accidents between Sunday night and Monday morning.
The deceased have been identified as Claudia Hicks, 71, Ezekiel Maharaj, 37, and Makayla Bobb, 35.
The first was on Sunday night when Bobb was killed while attempting to cross Diego Martin Highway.
The incident occurred at about 9.30 p.m., in the vicinity of Sun Corp Construction Services Ltd.
A 32-year-old man from St Lucien Road in Diego Martin told police he was occupying the western lane, heading south, when he heard a loud noise at the front of his car.
He stopped and saw there was a woman lying on the highway and she did not appear to be responsive.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by Cpl Juman responded.
In San Fernando, Maharaj, of Chatham Village in Cedros, was killed at about 9 a.m. yesterday when his motorbike came into contact with a fuel truck near South Park, along Uriah Butler Highway.
The third incident was reported at about 10.30 a.m., along Churchill-Roosevelt Highway.
A silver Nissan Wingroad was proceeding along the highway when, in the vicinity of Popeye’s, the driver lost control of her vehicle, causing it to veer off the shoulder of the highway into a ditch.
Hicks, of Talparo, was a passenger in the car. She was thrown from the vehicle and landed in the ditch. The Wingroad then rolled over her, killing her almost instantly.
The driver and front seat passenger were both taken to Mt Hope Hospital for treatment.
66 road deaths
According to the TTPS Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch Roadway Surveillance Unit, the three road traffic deaths have taken the current road death toll to 66, which is the same number for the comparative period last year.
TTPS Road Safety Project Coordinator Sgt Brent Batson told the Express for August, 12 persons had lost their lives.
“Although our enforcement efforts continue in targeting unsafe road use, road users do not seem to be receiving the message of understanding the dangers of engaging in risk-taking behaviours on the roadways and sadly these preventable incidents continue to occur with immeasurable loss to families and loved ones,” Batson said.
According to enforcement data from the U-turn National Traffic Enforcement Database, so far for 2023, 6,460 fixed penalty notices (traffic tickets) were issued to motorists for exceeding speed limits; 16,511 for failing to wear seatbelts; 4,644 for using mobile phones when driving; and 1,402 for breach of traffic lights.
Batson reiterated “these traffic violation detections indicate there are still far too many motorists who are engaging in high-risk behaviour on the roads which translates to the presence of such drivers posing a danger to themselves, their passengers and other road users. With school reopening next week, the public can expect an increased presence of police on the roadways”.
Senior Superintendent Clint Arthur, head of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, added: “The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is currently engaged in a comprehensive approach to combating crime that involves a heavy focus on road policing, drivers need to expect increased road check exercises and have their documents ready for production to officers but, more importantly, we appeal to the public to support our public safety efforts by complying with road traffic laws.”