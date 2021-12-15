A FREEPORT woman was found dead in her home on Monday.
Nita Gajadhar, of Tiwari Trace, South Arena Road, was discovered unresponsive in her bed by a close male relative, who contacted the ambulance service and police.
Police were told Gajadhar, 31, and the relative, 50, went out on Sunday and returned to their one-bedroom home, intoxicated, around 1.30 a.m. on Monday. The relative told police when Gajadhar returned home she vomited, then retired to bed.
The relative, who is a labourer, went to work and, upon his return around 9 a.m., he found Gajadhar unresponsive.
Paramedics were contacted, but were unable to revive Gajadhar.
A district medical officer examined the body and ordered it removed.
Officers of Freeport Police Station and detectives of Homicide Region III interviewed residents, who told them Gajadhar and the relative were often intoxicated. The autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.