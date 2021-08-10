Armed police, including some wearing hard helmets and carrying truncheons, were stationed outside the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court yesterday as Annamay Lewis, a 56-year-old vendor, of Layou, appeared in court charged with wounding Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves.
The police officers outnumbered the crowd as Lewis arrived in an unmarked police vehicle before being escorted into the building by a plainclothes female detective.
Police Supt Hesran Ballantyne told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) that the police presence was to ensure law and order during the court proceedings.
As the accused woman, clad in a red blouse, blue jeans, black socks, white slippers, and a gold head tie, arrived, her daughter, Stacia Simmons-Lewis, who was sitting outside the court building, began shouting, “My mother is innocent! My mother is innocent!
“I am here with a damaged spine and I have to up and down with my mother,” she cried, adding that despite her medical condition, she had to show support for her mother.
“My mother is innocent!” Simmons-Lewis repeatedly screamed.
“My mother will not be made a scapegoat! My mother will not be made a scapegoat!” she said.
Police Supt Clauston Francis warned her to be quiet given that she was in the precinct of the court and her behaviour would not be tolerated. He told her that if she persisted, she would be arrested for breaching the Public Order Act.
Lewis’ younger sister, Janneemay Lewis, sobbed as she attempted to console her niece.
When the matter was called before Senior Magistrate Rickie Burnett, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge that on August 5, at Kingstown, she unlawfully and maliciously wounded Gonsalves.
Her attorneys, led by Kay Bacchus-Baptiste, requested bail, telling the court that the prosecution had no objections to the person who would serve as the surety.
Director of Public Prosecutions Sejilla McDowall confirmed that she had no objection to bail, telling the court “none at all”.
The magistrate set bail at EC$3,000 (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) with one surety and adjourned the matter to September 15.
Bacchus-Baptiste has requested full disclosure in the matter, with McDowall telling the court “we will comply as standard”.
—CMC