A woman was shot and killed by gunmen as they attempted to rob a doctor and store owner on Monday night.
Fiobhan Rogers, 38, was seated in a vehicle near the hold-up.
Rogers was a lab director at Apex Diagnostics.
A police report said that a 35-year-old doctor was securing his business place - Edison Breedy Athletics at Abercromby Street, St Joseph, when a silver Ad Wagon pulled up.
Rogers was seated in the front passenger seat of a silver Toyota Corolla parked nearby.
A man with a black bandanna over his face approached the car in which Rogers was seated in the front passenger seat and fired several shots in her direction.
As the gunshots fired, the doctor/ store owner took cover.
Moments later when the criminals left, he went to the vehicle and observed Rogers slumped over in the front passenger seat.
The doctor drove to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre to seek medical attention.
However, she was pronounced dead at 9.13 p.m.
The body was sent to the EWMSC mortuary pending a post mortem examination.
SERU Personnel processed the scene and recovered and photographed two spent 40 calibre rounds and one live 40 calibre round.
The vehicle was wrecked to the SERU base for further processing.
Officers of the St Joseph Police Station, Homicide Bureau, SERU and CSI responded.