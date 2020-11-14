A 31-year-old woman was shot dead in Laventille yesterday afternoon.
The deceased has been identified as Toya Hughes.
According to police reports, at about 4.50p.m. yesterday, Hughes was entering her vehicle, a blue Kia Rio parked along the roadway when a white car pulled up.
A gunman began firing.
Hughes ran and collapsed.
She died on the scene.
The police were notified and officers of the Port of Spain Division and the Homicide Bureau, responded.
Investigators have no official motive for the killing.
Hughes was known to have close ties to persons who are known to the police.