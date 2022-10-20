A woman was arrested after officers allegedly found marijuana in a bedroom at a house on Wednesday.
It was during the execution of search warrants in the Port of Spain area that officers went to a home on St Barbs Road, Laventille. In the presence of a female occupant, a black plastic bag containing 220 grammes of marijuana was allegedly found in a bedroom under a chair at the house. A 28-year-old woman was subsequently arrested by constable Blackman, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Also during the exercise, done between 8.30 p.m. and 11 p.m, officers conducted a search of a bushy area at Pioneer Drive, Sea Lots in a location known as Gotham. As a result, they discovered a .45-calibre firearm and a magazine with four rounds of .45 ammunition.
Further searches in the vicinity were done and one black M&P pistol with 17 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, wrapped in a yellow rag was also found, the police’s post said.
Also, officers in the Southern Division conducted a firearm removal exercise and, based on information received, went to a camp about 100 feet off the roadway at St Mary’s Village, Saunders Trace, Moruga. There, they recovered one shotgun with a barrel about two feet long, a black wooden butt, a metal trigger, and a trigger guard.
Officers of the North Eastern Division also conducted an anti-crime exercise between 2 p.m. and 8.45 p.m. They searched an unoccupied bushy area behind an apartment in Morvant, where they found wrapped in clear plastic, one rifle magazine, one M9 nine-millimetre magazine with an 18-round ammunition capacity, two Sig Sauer nine-millimetre magazines with a 10-round ammunition capacity, 11 rounds of 5.56-millimetre ammunition and four rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition. Three pairs of vehicle plates, a passport, and identification cards were also found at the location.
Additionally, while on mobile patrol at 12 am on Thursday, at Paris Boulevard, Morvant, officers of the North Eastern Division Gang and Intelligence Unit (NEDGIU) observed a group of men standing on the roadway. The officers called out to the men, identifying themselves as police officers, and instructed them not to move. However, the men ran away, scattering in various directions. The officers pursued one of them into a building where he was later found hiding. Officers then searched the area and found one extended Glock magazine fitted with six rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, the police’s post said.
Enquiries into these incidents are ongoing.