crime tape
A Gasparillo businessman was robbed of $151,870 in cash during a robbery on July 31st, 2021. Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Around 6:10 pm, the victim retrieved the sum of money from an associated establishment in the Freeport area and was headed south along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway in his black Hyundai Tucson. In the vicinity of the Ato Bolden Stadium, a red Nissan Note swerved causing both vehicles to collide. The drivers pulled onto the shoulder.

The driver of the Note allegedly exited the vehicle with three additional suspects, pointed a firearm at the businessman and announced a robbery. The businessman was relieved of the cash following which the men escaped in the Note.

Officers attached to the Central Division Task Force – Area South (CDTF), Freeport and Couva Criminal Investigation Departments (CID), conducted exercises in the Waterloo Road area, where two men, ages 39 and 40 and one woman, 36, were arrested.

A quantity of TT currency was also retrieved.

