THE ‘LADY in pink’ who was shot dead and her body dumped in Cunupia last week has been identified as an Arima woman.
Jana-Marie Moore, 26, of Phase 6 La Horquetta, was identified to police by her father.
Police traced her identity by following a report that a vehicle was found abandoned in Cunupia on Thursday.
Moore’s body was also found that day, several kilometres away from where her body was found in the bushes off Ramcharitar Trace.
There were several gunshot wounds to the face and head, the hands were bound with tie straps, and there was a gag in the mouth.
A tattoo of a rosary on the left ankle was one of her identifying marks.
ASP Richard Smith and Insp Ganga Singh led police officers of the Chaguanas and Cunupia CID to the crime scene.
Police said that based on the medical examiner’s observations, she was killed on Thursday morning.
Police traced the ownership of the vehicle to a relative of Moore.
Investigators were told that she borrowed the vehicle from the relative and she was last seen in Sangre Grande.
The motive for her killing is not yet known.
An autopsy at Forensic Science Centre, St James confirmed that she died as a result of gunshot wounds.
PC Gordon of Homicide Region III is investigating.