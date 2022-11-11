Elesha Lewis

Elesha Lewis

A 23-year-old mother of one was killed in a road traffic accident in Laventille on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Elesha Lewis, of Mission Road in Freeport.

According to police reports, around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Lewis was in a vehicle being driven by her boyfriend, in the company of two other friends, when the driver lost control along Eastern Main Road, in the vicinity of the Fernandes compound.

The vehicle crashed into a pole and sustained significant damage.

Persons who witnessed the accident notified the police, and officers from Morvant Police Station and the Inter-Agency Task Force responded. All four occupants of the vehicle were taken to Port of Spain General Hospital, but Lewis died while undergoing treatment.

Up to press time last night, the three other occupants remained in serious condition. The group, police said, were coming from a lime.

Due to the extent of the damage to the vehicle witnessed by police, speed is suspected to have played a critical factor in the accident.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

More pupils return to Rose Hill

More pupils return to Rose Hill

MORE pupils turned up for classes at Rose Hill RC Primary School yesterday.

On Wednesday, only 56 pupils—said to be less than 25 per cent of the school population—turned up.

Yesterday, more pupils were seen entering the school and present for activities.

Though regular classes have yet to resume, the Ministry of Education’s Student Support Services Division (SSSD) continued its resiliency programme at the school, located on La Coulee Street, Laventille.

Recommended for you