A 23-year-old mother of one was killed in a road traffic accident in Laventille on Tuesday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Elesha Lewis, of Mission Road in Freeport.
According to police reports, around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Lewis was in a vehicle being driven by her boyfriend, in the company of two other friends, when the driver lost control along Eastern Main Road, in the vicinity of the Fernandes compound.
The vehicle crashed into a pole and sustained significant damage.
Persons who witnessed the accident notified the police, and officers from Morvant Police Station and the Inter-Agency Task Force responded. All four occupants of the vehicle were taken to Port of Spain General Hospital, but Lewis died while undergoing treatment.
Up to press time last night, the three other occupants remained in serious condition. The group, police said, were coming from a lime.
Due to the extent of the damage to the vehicle witnessed by police, speed is suspected to have played a critical factor in the accident.