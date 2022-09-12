A Guayaguayare woman was killed after the vehicle in which she was a passenger collided with a utility pole in Mayaro.
Ormilla Rajkumar, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning.
A police report said that at around 12.30 a.m. officers of Mayaro Police Station responded to a report of the crash in the vicinity of Lp119 Guayaguayare Road, Grand Lagoon Village.
Police officers observed a blue Nissan Frontier overturned off the roadway with damage to the entire vehicle and a wooden TSTT Pole broken in several pieces also on the western side of the road close to the vehicle.
Officers said Rajkumar’s body was in the front passenger seat, with the lower portion of her body in the seat and the upper portion of her body extended through the left side front window.
Fire service emergency medical technicians (EMTs) attending to Rajkumar found she had no vital signs.
The driver of the vehicle - Kevin Cuffie, 36, of Ferrier Circular, Guayaguayare, was conveyed to the Mayaro District Hospital by Fire Service EMTs, and later transferred to the Sangre Grande Hospital.
Police said he could not be interviewed about the incident by officers as he was undergoing treatment.
Rajkumar’s sister identified her body to police.
A district medical examined the body and ordered it removed to the mortuary for an autopsy this week.
Also responding to the scene were Fire Officers of the Mayaro Fire Station under the supervision of FSSO Deonarine, and Insp Harper of the Mayaro Police Station.