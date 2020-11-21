The woman found dead last week Friday morning in a car park in Port of Spain has been identified as Camille Hernandez, of Maracas, St Joseph.
Hernandez was identified by her mother and her sister and a post-mortem was performed on Wednesday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.
However, the cause of death could not be determined due to the state of decomposition of the body.
Tissue samples and blood samples were secured for further testing and Hernandez’s body was released to relatives.
Her body was found around 10.25 a.m. on Henry Street, Port of Spain.
The body bore marks of violence and there was evidence of sexual assault, police said.