A Ste Madeleine man died after he was stabbed by a woman on Sunday.
Stephen Ramnarine, 26, was stabbed to the left shoulder and died while receiving treatment, police said.
A police report said that Ramnarine, of Hill Crest Extention, Tarodale, and the female relative went to the home of a friend at Hope Street, Tarodale.
The report said that they were drinking alcohol and liming when an altercation broke out between Ramnarine and the female relative.
The female relative pulled out a knife and allegedly stabbed Ramnarine to the left shoulder.
Emergency medical services paramedics responded and took Ramnarine to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died.
The female relative was also injured and sought treatment at hospital.
Officers of the Ste Madeleine Police and Homicide detectives responded and are continuing investigations.