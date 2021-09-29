Arima police are reviewing CCTV footage after receiving a report in which a 25-year-old woman claims she was assaulted, kidnapped, and robbed on Monday morning.
However, the woman claims she cannot remember much of the ordeal.
The woman, who is from the Arima district, told police that at about 8.10 a.m. on Monday, she was walking along Broadway Street in Arima when she felt a blow to the back of her head.
$950 missing
She said she then blacked out.
When she regained consciousness, she realised she was in San Rafael.
She made checks and her cash, an estimated $950, was missing.
The woman was able to flag down people in the area who took her to La Horquetta Police Station.
She made a report to the police about the incident and WPC Neptune is continuing investigations.
The woman was then taken to Arima Hospital where she was examined by Dr Maharaj and Dr Gopaul and a medical certificate obtained on her behalf.