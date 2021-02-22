Police are searching for a white BMW-5 Series which was stolen at gunpoint from an aesthetician in Woodbrook.
The incident took place around 7.45 p.m. on Friday along Roberts Street.
Police were told the 49-year-old woman parked her vehicle along the roadway, however, while standing next to it she was approached by a man not known to her.
The man pulled out a gun and placed it against her waist and said, “Gimme that”, causing the victim to become fearful.
He then took the keys to the car and her purse.
In the vehicle, police were told, were other items of value including the victim’s phone.
The victim notified the police. PC David is continuing enquiries.