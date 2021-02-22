5

Police are searching for a white BMW-5 Series which was stolen at gunpoint from an aesthetician in Woodbrook.

The incident took place around 7.45 p.m. on Friday along Roberts Street.

Police were told the 49-year-old woman parked her vehicle along the roadway, however, while standing next to it she was approached by a man not known to her.

The man pulled out a gun and placed it against her waist and said, “Gimme that”, causing the victim to become fearful.

He then took the keys to the car and her purse.

In the vehicle, police were told, were other items of value including the victim’s phone.

The victim notified the police. PC David is continuing enquiries.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Death by Poverty

Death by Poverty

IN 2014, a woman was knocked down while crossing the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway near Claxton Bay.

+2
DON’T BE AFRAID

DON’T BE AFRAID

Don’t be afraid to report rape to the police.

This is the advice of head of the Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU) of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne.

Guy-Alleyne was responding to the lead story in yesterday’s Sunday Express in which a 23-year-old woman related her ordeal of being raped for five hours by Joel Balcon, aka Devon Charles, the main suspect in the kidnap-murder of 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt, and how the police dismissed her attempt to report the crime.