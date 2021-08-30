A Charlieville man is expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate on Monday, charged with the murder of Shanice Cooper, reported missing in August 2019.
Valentine Radix, also known as “Aneal Young”, 37, of Caroni Savannah Road, was charged with the offence following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), George Busy on Sunday.
Cooper, 30, was last seen on Wednesday 28th August, 2019, after she left her Belmont home to go to work.
She was reported missing to the police shortly after.
She has not been seen since.
Police said that extensive investigations into her disappearance were conducted over a two-year period by officers of the Belmont Police Station, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the Research Analytical Unit, and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region 1.
The accused was arrested by officers of HBI Region 1, on August 23 in connection with the incident.
Investigations were supervised by Insps Lynch and Jones of HBI, Region 1, while Radix was charged by WPC Clinton, also of HBI Region 1.