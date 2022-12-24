A 77-year-old man was a victim of robbery with violence after going to have a drink with a woman around 3.30 a.m. on Saturday.
The man of Union Hall, San Fernando, was awaiting a taxi on Harris Promenade, San Fernando, when he was approached by the woman. She offered to accompany him to purchase a beverage and they walked towards Lord Street, San Fernando, police officers were told.
On reaching the area, the man was held up by two men. They dealt him several blows about his body and robbed him of $800 before running away from the scene.
Constables Ramsubhag and Cabera took the injured man to the San Fernando General Hospital.
Constable Sheppard is continuing investigations.