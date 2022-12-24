police tape

A 77-year-old man was a victim of robbery with violence after going to have a drink with a woman around 3.30 a.m. on Saturday.

The man of Union Hall, San Fernando, was awaiting a taxi on Harris Promenade, San Fernando, when he was approached by the woman. She offered to accompany him to purchase a beverage and they walked towards Lord Street, San Fernando, police officers were told.

On reaching the area, the man was held up by two men. They dealt him several blows about his body and robbed him of $800 before running away from the scene.

Constables Ramsubhag and Cabera took the injured man to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Constable Sheppard is continuing investigations.

Sando mayor tells vendors: Don’t break the rules

SAN FERNANDO Mayor Junia Regrello has told street vendors authorised to work on High Street during the holidays that they can’t break the rules by blocking foot traffic and putting people’s lives in danger.

Regrello highlighted the problem yesterday in a post on his Facebook page, accompanied by pictures.

CoP: Police out in force for Christmas

ACTING Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher is assuring that there will be a heavy police presence on the streets during the Christmas weekend.

In a release yesterday, Christopher noted that this is the first year of “normal” Christmas celebrations following restrictions that were in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

30 flood-hit families get Christmas ease-up

Welcoming Christmas tomorrow has been made less stressful for more than 30 families who were affected by recent flooding.

Through the help of Canadian-based United Trinbago West Indian Association (Uni-TnT), families in Penal received cleaning products following last month’s floods. Residents in St Helena were also provided with several food items inclusive of tinned items and dairy products. Hygienic and cleaning products were also generously given.

