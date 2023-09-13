A Cumuto woman was denied bail when she appeared before an Arima magistrate, charged with fraudulent conversion of $100,000.
Rianne Fouchong also known as Rianne Power-Bernard, 35 of Caratal Road, appeared before magistrate Brambhanan Dubay on Wednesday. The matter was adjourned to October 11.
A victim reported to police that during the period October 4, 2014 and February 2, 2015, amounts totaling $120,000 were allegedly paid to the director of a vehicle importation company, representing the full payment for the importation, registration and delivery of a Nissan Wingroad and AD Wagon. However, the vehicles were allegedly not delivered as promised in August 2015.
A refund of $20,000 was received by the victim and no other payments were allegedly made by the person to date. A report was made to the Fraud Squad and an investigation launched.
The female suspect was arrested in the Cumuto area on September 11, during an exercise conducted by acting corporal Liverpool and constable Campbell. Investigations were supervised by Snr Supt Arlet Groome, Supt Reuben and Sgt Bassarath, all of the Fraud Squad.
Fouchong was charged with the offence on September 12 by acting Cpl Liverpool, also of the Fraud Squad. In addition, eleven warrants were executed on the accused by constable Johnson, of the Arima police station, for her non-attendance in court on several fraud matters.