A woman who was charged with larceny after she allegedly took over $200,000 as payment for cars that were not delivered, has been placed on bail.
Linday Ann Julien Allan, 48 of Sangre Grande, was granted $250,000 bail by justice of the peace Ibrahim Ali on March 8, on three charges of larceny.
She was arrested on March 6 and charged on March 8. Allan is expected to appear in court on April 4.
According to police reports, during the period May 10, 2022 and July 28, 2022, the accused allegedly received the sums of $88,000, $79,000 and $50,000 cash from victims, which represented full payments towards the purchase and delivery of several motor vehicles from a credit union.
The suspect allegedly led the victims to believe that she was in a position to obtain repossessed motor vehicles from a credit union and deliver same to them. It was allegedly later discovered that the suspect was never in a position to do so, and efforts made by the victims to obtain a refund of their monies from the accused proved futile. The matter was reported to the Fraud Squad and investigations were conducted, which led to the arrest of Julien Allan, who was later charged with three counts of larceny.
Investigations were conducted by acting Corporal Dubois, with supervision by Senior Superintendent Arlet Groome, Superintendent Reuben, ASP Lutchman, Inspector David, and Sergeants Bassarath and Kissoon.