A father of two was stabbed in the chest by a woman on Saturday night.
Randy Joseph, 29, ran to the back of his family’s home at Lightbourne Village, Gasparillo, where he collapsed and died at around 7pm.
The stabbing was witnessed by Joseph’s wife and their two children, aged six and nine.
Police believe the incident stemmed from a two-month long feud between two families in the village.
Relatives said Joseph, a construction worker, was involved in an argument with the woman’s son earlier in the day. During the argument, relatives said, Joseph threw a stone at the woman’s home breaking a window.
His wife, Shelly Ann Mungal, said, “He came home and was lying in the couch in the gallery when she came with three men. She was holding a long knife and started stabbing my husband. The men had cutlasses and fought off my brother and father who was trying to help him. They then ran to the bridge, got into a car and left.”
Mungal said the suspect, believed to be in her 50s, moved into the village four years ago. “About two months ago there was an argument with her son and my brother in law. My husband went to part the fight and that was how he got involved. Since then we always had arguments and now this happened,” she said.
The suspect’s son, a 25-year-old man, surrendered at the Gasparillo Police Station on Sunday.
Police are searching for the female suspect.