“KINDNESS can never equate to stupidity.”
Greed and gullibility should not be excused because of a sense of compassion, and at some point in time people must begin to allow common sense to prevail.
This was the advice given by Justice Frank Seepersad yesterday, as he ordered a Princes Town woman to repay $1.2 million that was loaned to her by one of her neighbours over a two-year-period.
While the monies loaned had exceed that sum by more than $100,000, the parties entered into a consent order agreeing that the lower sum would be accepted by the lender.
“The cause for alarm which this matter has instilled in the court is a significant one. In this society evidentially there are economic constraints and things are getting harder and persons with means may find themselves in situations where compassion might overtake common sense.
“So there is the expectation that more and more fraud on one hand will be increased, and stupidity and gullibility on the other hand will be exploited,” said the judge.
In the case, Princes Town housewife Toomatee Oudit said she loaned her neighbour and friend, Natalie Gayadeen, a total of $1,354,000 in increments between early 2017 and late 2018, with the promise that the money would be repaid with significant interest.
The reason for the loans was because she was allegedly informed by Gayadeen that her husband died in the United States after undergoing a botched operation, and that Gayadeen had come into US$21 million after taking the hospital to court. But there was a problem.
For her to receive the money, Gayadeen allegedly said she had to pay federal taxes and attorneys’ fees. However, she did not have the money to do so. Oudit said she was shown multiple documents, including one from the Bank of America, that she believed was authentic and which outlined that Gayadeen was, in fact, due to receive the money.
When asked to assist financially, Oudit said at first she was hesitant, but eventually gave in after Gayadeen allegedly began threatening to kill herself.
The first loan was that of $15,000, but as time went by, Oudit claimed Gayadeen said the tax fees were increasing and she needed additional money. On occasions, loan requests in the sum of thousands of dollars would be made on consecutive days.
For every payment made, Oudit said she was issued with a receipt by Gayadeen, and this gave her comfort that Gayadeen legitimately needed the money to pay the taxes and that she would be repaid all the money, in addition to the interest promised.
In all, she said she was promised that Gayadeen would repay her US$450,000.
Lotto win claim
As the payments continued, Oudit said she was becoming afraid she would lose the money, but Gayadeen convinced her the only way this would take place was if the taxes and attorneys’ fees were not paid in full.
Oudit said after she depleted all of her funds, she them delved into a joint account held between her and one of her daughters without her knowledge, and continued transferring significant funds to Gayadeen’s account. She then transferred funds from her husband’s account, the claim stated.
At one point, Oudit said Gayadeen informed her she had even won a $28.1 million Lotto Plus jackpot in 2018, but was getting difficulties receiving the money because she was once employed at the National Lotteries Control Board.
In her defence, Gayadeen denied she had ever received any money from Oudit.
In entering the consent order, Justice Seepersad said the matter was one for concern. “I noticed (in the claim) that a report was made to the Fraud Squad, and one would hope that notwithstanding completion of the civil matter before the court, that these reports are considered and pursued because in a society where there are significant economic constraints, the likelihood of exploitation increases, and the criminal justice system has to ensure that fraudulent endeavours are stopped in their tracks,” said the judge.
Justice Seepersad pointed out the saying that “if it looks too good to be true, then it usually is”.
“Greed and gullibility should not be excused because of a sense of compassion. Common sense must prevail at some time. This claimant was spending money or getting funds from her children. Kindness can never equate to stupidity. Compassion should never be allowed to overcome common sense.
“Ultimately, this reckless fraudulent type of arrangement has taken three years of court time and three trial dates when, really, the factual matrix that gave rise to this matter ought not to have ever occurred if common sense was exercised,” said the judge.