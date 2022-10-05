A $50,000 bond to keep the peace for three years has been imposed on a woman who admitted to using a fraudulent cheque and forged driver’s permit to purchase home appliances valued at $46,000 in 2007.
In addition to the bond, Amanda Chattergoon was ordered by Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds on Monday to pay $46,000 in compensation to the owner of the store from whom she had “purchased” the items.
Chattergoon had pleaded guilty to five fraud charges based on a plea agreement that was arrived upon following discussions with her attorney and those for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
The agreement was that the State would not recommend any custodial sentence if Chattergoon were to accept guilt on the charges.
While Justice Ramsumair-Hinds had initially expressed concern over the sentence agreed to by the parties, and pointed out the court did not need to accept it if she felt it was overly lenient, she did so anyway as any interference with the agreement may lead to a loss of trust and confidence in the bargaining process.
Making mention of the prevalence of fraud-related offences in Trinidad and Tobago, the judge said: “These are serious offences and in only rare cases should they not deserve a custodial term.”
Chatergoon had approached the owner of an electronic store, located in San Juan in August 2007, and purchased three television sets and a refrigerator together valued at $46,000 using the fraudulent cheque and uttering the forged driver’s permit.
The items were eventually delivered by the owner to the Port of Port of Spain, given that the woman indicated she wanted them delivered to Tobago.
It was when she approached the owner a second time with another fraudulent cheque for the purchase of additional items that she was detained by Fraud Squad detectives.
She claimed to the officers that she was hired by a man to conduct the transactions, and it was he who provided her with the fraudulent cheques.
She was charged with obtaining property with a forged document, endeavouring to obtain property with a forged document, and three charges for uttering forged documents.
In passing sentence, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds said Chattergoon took a major risk in committing the offences since, at the time, she was pregnant and would have had to give up her baby days after giving birth if she were sentenced to a prison term shortly after being charged.
“I don’t think you are aware of how great a risk you took,” she said.
Chattergoon agreed to pay $23,000 to the store’s owner forthwith and the remainder in $3,000 monthly instalments.
However, that compensation will have to be held in escrow on trust by the Judiciary, as prosecutors said they have been unable to make contact with the victim, who has since migrated.
Attorney Thalia Francis-Brooks appeared on behalf of Chattergoon, while attorneys Ravita Persad-Maharaj and Ambay Ramkellawan represented the Office of the DPP.